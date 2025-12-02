M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,027 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $56,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:SHW opened at $341.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $398.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

