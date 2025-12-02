M&T Bank Corp Sells 56,894 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,894 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $59,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IJS stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

