M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,875 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $144,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curat Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

