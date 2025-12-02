M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,467,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $255,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 134,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

