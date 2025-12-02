M&T Bank Corp Has $86.99 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $86,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MB Levis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6%

HDV opened at $123.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $124.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

