M&T Bank Corp Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,560,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,087,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $474.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.