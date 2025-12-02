M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,558.62. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $30,003,027. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $585.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $550.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

