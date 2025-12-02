M&T Bank Corp Acquires 13,580 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $52,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $288.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.42 and its 200 day moving average is $275.09. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

