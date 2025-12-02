MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4,260.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199,628 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.52% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $34,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G PLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 5,607.2% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 722,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 709,596 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 28.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter worth $52,167,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,163,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,988,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.91. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $182.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $53,613.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at $713,874. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,659.33. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

