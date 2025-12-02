Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGDDY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Michelin to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Michelin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Michelin in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Michelin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Michelin stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Michelin has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

