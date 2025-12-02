Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.47. The company had a trading volume of 658,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.69. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,869.70. The trade was a 59.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $435,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,545.10. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 981.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

