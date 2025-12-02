MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $450.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

MDB traded up $73.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.54. 5,215,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.10 and a beta of 1.45. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $419.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.89.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 90,173 shares of company stock worth $29,484,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2,825.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 82.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $43,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

