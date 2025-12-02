MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $385.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Macquarie from $305.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $375.00 target price on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded up $82.30 on Tuesday, reaching $411.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,665. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $419.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.89.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.MongoDB’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $63,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,858.92. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,055,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,245,572.32. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 90,173 shares of company stock worth $29,484,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in MongoDB by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 110.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 46.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 82.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.