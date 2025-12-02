MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.440-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.7 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.760-4.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.39.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $328.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.89. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $385.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -335.58 and a beta of 1.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,055,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,245,572.32. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,173 shares of company stock worth $29,484,646 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,222,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in MongoDB by 61.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,498,000 after buying an additional 467,836 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.