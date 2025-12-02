Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 176,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 99,907 shares.The stock last traded at $55.54 and had previously closed at $54.08.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

