Minerva Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. $DLHC

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,346 shares during the quarter. DLH makes up 4.3% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 7.72% of DLH worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,438,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DLH in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DLH by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

DLH stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $88.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.56. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

In other DLH news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,885,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,166.50. This represents a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 46,819 shares of company stock valued at $257,505 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

