Minerva Advisors LLC Boosts Position in L.B. Foster Company $FSTR

Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster comprises about 1.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of L.B. Foster worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 17.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,179,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after acquiring an additional 172,492 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSTR shares. Zacks Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Singular Research raised L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L.B. Foster presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at L.B. Foster

In other L.B. Foster news, CEO Brian H. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,583.05. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 27,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $724,760.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,267,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,020,478.36. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,317 shares of company stock worth $1,552,048 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. L.B. Foster Company has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $275.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.97.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 7.19%.The firm had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

