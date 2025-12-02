MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,164 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 109,213 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,738,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 596,016 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 207,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 58,300 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $432,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 236,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,406.44. This trade represents a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.69 million for the quarter. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 28.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDXG. Wall Street Zen upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

