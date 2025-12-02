Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. BNP Paribas Exane raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.39.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $241.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $260.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 407,352 shares of company stock worth $85,029,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,759,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.