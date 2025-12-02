MFS Multimarket Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MMT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. 7,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,704. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 603,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 78.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 36.4% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

