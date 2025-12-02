MFS Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0194 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

MIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,657. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,566.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,956,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 840,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 433,432 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,232,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 206,565 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

