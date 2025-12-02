MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIF remained flat at $1.74 on Tuesday. 15,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 107.6% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,126,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

