Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Buys $212,043.90 in Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $212,043.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,610,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,327,512.05. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexico Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,869 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $35,697.90.

On Friday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,752.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 47,273 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $905,277.95.

On Monday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,451 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $254,761.94.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 506 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $9,431.84.

Mexico Fund Stock Up 0.5%

MXF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,328. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 236,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 131,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mexico Fund by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mexico Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after buying an additional 305,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares during the last quarter.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.