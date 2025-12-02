Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.39 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mercia Asset Management had a net margin of 1,438.02% and a return on equity of 223.48%.

MERC opened at GBX 29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 4.41. Mercia Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 22 and a 52-week high of GBX 35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.08 million, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 67 price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercia Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 67.

Mercia is a regionally focused private capital asset manager with c.£2.0billion of AuM, investing across venture capital, private debt, private equity and property development finance. Our purpose is to deliver long-term value for investors while supporting the growth and resilience of the UK economy.

