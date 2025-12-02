MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MercadoLibre worth $202,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $698,848,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,064.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,176.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,344.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

