Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $6.07. Materialise shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 106,172 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Materialise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Materialise in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Materialise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Materialise Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $347.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.35 million. Materialise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Materialise by 0.8% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,890,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 984,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Materialise by 12.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 655,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 467,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

