Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Position Lowered by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,987,906,000 after acquiring an additional 673,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $716,713,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,942,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,991,000 after purchasing an additional 227,555 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,756,000 after buying an additional 4,285,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

