Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

NYSE MCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 10,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,865. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

