Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance
NYSE MCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 10,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,865. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- Symbotic Reanimates Market, Long-Term Targets Are Back In Focus
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.