Macy’s (M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $4.5231 billion for the quarter. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,521.54. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 136,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,857.75. The trade was a 42.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $189,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

