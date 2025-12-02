Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 102.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 target price on shares of Celestica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $317.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.41. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

