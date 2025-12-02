Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 99,999 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,999 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $22,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $162,217,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,589,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after buying an additional 1,460,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 295,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.