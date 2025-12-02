Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 27,854 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,018,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,854 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CGAU opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%.The business had revenue of $395.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.