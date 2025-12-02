Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $23.85 Million Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $23,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,430,000 after buying an additional 1,308,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after buying an additional 1,426,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,938,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,868,000 after buying an additional 266,512 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.Nutanix’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

