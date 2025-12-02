Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,142 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.20. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

