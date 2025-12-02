Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,020 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.20.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

