Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 56,631 Shares of NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,631 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,267,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,516,000 after acquiring an additional 134,967 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,803,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,553,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in NetEase by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,668,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 54.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,977,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 697,192 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 target price on NetEase in a report on Friday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Arete upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $159.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.11.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

