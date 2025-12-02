M3F Inc. Reduces Position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. $PROV

M3F Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,042 shares during the period. Provident Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 6.00% of Provident Financial worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Provident Financial from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial news, SVP Gwendolyn Wertz sold 4,800 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $75,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,198.68. The trade was a 18.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

