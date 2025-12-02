M3F Inc. Has $26.23 Million Holdings in Air Lease Corporation $AL

M3F Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,051 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up approximately 7.4% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned 0.40% of Air Lease worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter worth $71,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,143,000 after buying an additional 336,376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18,200.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 335,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 333,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 648,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 331,291 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,797,000 after acquiring an additional 265,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 30,160 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,905.70. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $319,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,517,366 shares in the company, valued at $96,883,819.10. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,895. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Air Lease Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Lease

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.