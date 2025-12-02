M3F Inc. Acquires 302,157 Shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. $FBLA

M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) by 2,610.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,157 shares during the period. FB Bancorp accounts for about 1.0% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 1.58% of FB Bancorp worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of FB Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 604,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 204,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Bancorp by 109.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 227,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FB Bancorp by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000.

Get FB Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

FB Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FBLA opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.12.

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. FB Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

FB Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.