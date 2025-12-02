LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Stake Cut by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,798,000 after buying an additional 613,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,679,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,201 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,442,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,745,000 after purchasing an additional 926,122 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,664,000 after purchasing an additional 95,423 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,729.10. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,775 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.6%

LPL Financial stock opened at $358.29 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.83 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.13.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

