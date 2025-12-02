Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 317 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.90 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,176.42. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,673 shares of company stock worth $4,163,005. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.52.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

