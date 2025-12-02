Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 50,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.1%

EWW stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

