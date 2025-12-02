Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $2.22 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

