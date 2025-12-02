Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $2.68 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.