Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,766 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 461,914 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $3,085,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 218.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 288.4% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 111,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 83,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,813.51. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

