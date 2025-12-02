Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLFree Report) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,766 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 461,914 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $3,085,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 218.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 288.4% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 111,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 83,011 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,813.51. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

