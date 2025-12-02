Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,420 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 584.2% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,552,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9%
NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.88. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.45 and a twelve month high of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
