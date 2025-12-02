Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13,018.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,352,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,708,000 after purchasing an additional 252,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,150,268,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,220,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,806 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $356,670.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,200.29. The trade was a 67.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 135,757 shares of company stock worth $16,616,127 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.