Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 7,049 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 109.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $205.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $11,097,749.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,489 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.36, for a total value of $4,588,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,776,996.80. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 629,223 shares of company stock worth $143,492,277 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

