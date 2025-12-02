Long Path Partners LP Has $32.51 Million Stock Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Long Path Partners LP raised its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,934 shares during the period. Alkami Technology comprises about 11.0% of Long Path Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Long Path Partners LP owned 1.04% of Alkami Technology worth $32,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ALKT stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $112.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.48 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

