Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 95.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 60.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.